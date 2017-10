Oct 23 (Reuters) - Cardinal Resources Ltd

* Cardinal announces C$12m million bought deal

* Cardinal Resources - entered agreement with clarus securities pursuant to which underwriters agreed to purchase 18.5 million shares of co at c$0.65/share

* Cardinal Resources- intends to use net proceeds from offering to continue exploration, development at namdini gold project,other ghanaian properties​