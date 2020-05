May 22 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc:

* CARDINAL HEALTH ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF OUTSTANDING NOTES

* CARDINAL HEALTH INC - SENDING IRREVOCABLE NOTICE OF EARLY REDEMPTION TO HOLDERS OF CO’S $500 MILLION 4.625% NOTES DUE 2020

* CARDINAL HEALTH INC - EARLY REDEMPTION DATE IS SET TO JUNE 22, 2020