March 19 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc:

* CARDINAL HEALTH NAMES JASON HOLLAR AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* CARDINAL HEALTH INC - HOLLAR MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF TENNECO INC.

* CARDINAL HEALTH INC - HOLLAR WILL SUCCEED DAVE EVANS WHO WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CFO OF CARDINAL HEALTH THROUGH MAY 11