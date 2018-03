March 9 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc:

* CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT THE BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER OFFER BY TRC CAPITAL CORPORATION

* CARDINAL HEALTH - RECEIVED NOTICE OF UNSOLICITED “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY TRC CAPITAL TO PURCHASE UP TO 2 MILLION OF CO’S COMMON SHARES

* CARDINAL HEALTH INC - TRC CAPITAL'S "MINI-TENDER" OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE