BRIEF-Cardinal Health reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.36

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc

* Cardinal Health Inc reports first-quarter results for fiscal year 2018

* Reaffirms fy 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share view $4.85 to $5.10

* Q1 revenue $32.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $33.48 billion

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.36

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cardinal Health Inc - ‍first-quarter revenue for pharmaceutical segment increased 1 percent to $28.9 billion​

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $4.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cardinal Health Inc - qtrly ‍non-GAAP diluted EPS $1.09​