BRIEF-Cardinal Health Reports Q3 Results For Fiscal Year 2020

May 11 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc:

* CARDINAL HEALTH REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020

* REAFFIRMS FY 2020 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.20 TO $5.40

* Q3 REVENUE $39.2 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $36.95 BILLION

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.19

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.43 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* COMPANY REAFFIRMS FY20 GUIDANCE

* Q3 REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 12 PERCENT TO $35.1 BILLION

* CARDINAL HEALTH - EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT NET NEGATIVE IMPACT TO Q4 FINANCIAL RESULTS IN BOTH SEGMENTS

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ $1.62 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: