BRIEF-Cardiome announces agreement with Basilea

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Cardiome Pharma Corp:

* Cardiome announces agreement with Basilea for distribution of Zevtera®/Mabelio® (Ceftobiprole) in Europe and Israel

* Cardiome Pharma- under agreement, Basilea has granted cardiome an exclusive license to commercialize Ceftobiprole in 34 European countries and Israel

* Cardiome Pharma Corp - Cardiome will provide Basilea with upfront payment, additional milestone payments based upon achievement of certain milestones