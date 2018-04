BRIEF-Cardiome Announces Amendment To Term Loan Agreement With CRG Managed Funds

April 6 (Reuters) - Cardiome Pharma Corp:

* CARDIOME ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH CRG-MANAGED FUNDS

* ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT TO ITS MAY 11, 2017 AMENDED & RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH CRG SERVICING LLC MANAGED FUNDS

* CRG HAS WAIVED ITS RIGHT TO RECEIVE PAYMENT OF CERTAIN CASH COMPENSATION OF UP TO $6 MILLION DOLLARS

* IN CONSIDERATION FOR ENTERING AMENDED AGREEMENT, CRG RECEIVED 800,000 COMMON SHARE PURCHASE WARRANTS WITH $2.50 EXERCISE PRICE