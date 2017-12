BRIEF-Cardiome Announces Strategic Licensing Agreement To Commercialize Aggrastat In Russia

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Cardiome Pharma Corp:

* CARDIOME ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC LICENSING AGREEMENT TO COMMERCIALIZE AGGRASTAT IN RUSSIA

* CARDIOME PHARMA CORP - AFFILIATE CORREVIO HAS ENTERED INTO AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH ZAO FIRMA EUROSERVICE

* CARDIOME PHARMA - AS PER LICENSE AGREEMENT, ZAO WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR AGGRASTAT FROM RUSSIA‘S MINISTRY OF HEALTH

* CARDIOME PHARMA CORP - ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED