March 20 (Reuters) - Cardiome Pharma Corp:

* CARDIOME PHARMA-TERMINATION FEE OF $2.5 MILLION (CAD) PAYABLE BY CO TO CIPHER IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES IF PROPOSED ARRANGEMENT NOT COMPLETED - SEC FILING‍​

* CARDIOME PHARMA SAYS REVERSE TERMINATION FEE OF $2.5 MILLION (CAD) PAYABLE BY CIPHER TO CO IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, IF PROPOSED ARRANGEMENT NOT COMPLETED