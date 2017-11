Nov 14 (Reuters) - Cardiome Pharma Corp

* Cardiome reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $24 million to $26 million

* Q3 revenue $6.0 million versus I/B/E/S view $7.3 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cardiome Pharma Corp - expects existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its operations for at least next 12 months.