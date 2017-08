July 3 (Reuters) - Cardiome Pharma Corp

* Cardiome's partner steadymed submits u.s. New drug application for trevyent® for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension

* Cardiome pharma corp - cardiome expects to file trevyent for european medicines agency and health canada approval by end of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: