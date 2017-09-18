FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cardiovascular Systems announces anticipated revenue impact from hurricanes
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2017 / 11:16 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Cardiovascular Systems announces anticipated revenue impact from hurricanes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Cardiovascular Systems Inc

* Cardiovascular Systems announces anticipated revenue impact from hurricanes Harvey and Irma

* Cardiovascular Systems - ‍impact of hurricanes Harvey and Irma on procedure volumes in Greater Houstonm Florida will reduce fiscal 2018 Q1 revenues​

* Cardiovascular Systems -‍potential revenue impact on CSI quarterly results magnified due to “small product portfolio and location and timing of storms”​

* Cardiovascular Systems - ‍fiscal Q1 revenues are more heavily weighted in September, as procedure volumes begin to accelerate from summer levels​

* Cardiovascular Systems Inc - ‍“Houston and Florida markets typically generate over 15% of CSI’s revenues”​

* Cardiovascular Systems - ‍co anticipates that the factors will reduce Q1 revenues below range of $52.6 million to $53.6 million provided on August 2, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.