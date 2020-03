BRIEF-Cardiovascular Systems Entered Into Amendment No. 2 To Supply Agreement & Amendment No. 2 To Product Schedule With Fresenius Kabi AB

March 20 (Reuters) - Cardiovascular Systems Inc:

* CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS - ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO SUPPLY AGREEMENT & AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO PRODUCT SCHEDULE WITH FRESENIUS KABI AB

* CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC - SUPPLY AMENDMENT PRIMARILY EXTENDS TERM OF SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR AN ADDITIONAL FORTY-FOUR MONTHS, TO DECEMBER 31, 2024

* CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC - PRODUCT SCHEDULE AMENDMENT PRIMARILY UPDATES PRODUCT PRICING SCHEDULE AND RELATED TERMS

* CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC - COMPANY IS EXPERIENCING AND MAY EXPERIENCE OTHER DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK