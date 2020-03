March 26 (Reuters) - Cardiovascular Systems Inc:

* CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC - ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED MARCH 31, 2017

* CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC - AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF LOAN AGREEMENT BY TWO YEARS, TO MARCH 31, 2022

* CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS - AMENDMENT INCREASES MAXIMUM AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT FROM $40.0 MILLION TO $50.0 MILLION