May 5 (Reuters) - Cardiovascular Systems Inc:

* CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2020 THIRD-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q3 REVENUE $61.2 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $65.8 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.08 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CREDIT FACILITY INCREASED TO $50 MILLION AND EXTENDED TO MARCH 2022

* CSI WITHDREW FISCAL 2020 GUIDANCE

* TAKEN ACTIONS TO REDUCE OUR VARIABLE SPENDING