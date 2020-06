June 23 (Reuters) - Cardiovascular Systems Inc:

* CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS - ON JUNE 19, ENTERED INTO SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ABRASIVE TECHNOLOGY - SEC FILING

* CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS - ABRASIVE AGREED TO SELL DIAMOND-GRIT-COATED CROWNS TO CO AT SPECIFIED PRICES FOR 5 YRS, COMMENCING JULY 1 2020

* CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS - SUPPLY AGREEMENT TERM MAY BE EXTENDED BY CO FOR ADDITIONAL 2 YEARS Source: bit.ly/3dux2lJ Further company coverage: