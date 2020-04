BRIEF-Cardiovascular Systems Says Withdrawing Financial Guidance For Full Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2020

April 1 (Reuters) - Cardiovascular Systems Inc:

* CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC - WITHDRAWING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2020

* CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC - COMPANY IS UNABLE TO REASONABLY ESTIMATE OVERALL IMPACTS OF COVID-19 ON ITS OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS AT THIS TIME

* CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC - COMPANY BELIEVES IT IS CURRENTLY WELL-CAPITALIZED

* CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC - AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, COMPANY HAD CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES TOTALING OVER $109 MILLION AND NO LONG-TERM DEBT

* CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC - BELIEVES THAT ITS LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTALS ARE FAVORABLE

* CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC - SCOTT WARD, CO'S CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO, VOLUNTARILY INSTITUTED A TEMPORARY REDUCTION OF 30% IN HIS BASE SALARY