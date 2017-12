Dec 28 (Reuters) - Cardno Ltd:

* PASSING OF U.S.’ TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO‘S DEFERRED TAX ASSETS BY AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR EQUIVALENT OF ABOUT USD 28 MILLION

* ‍PRELIMINARY VIEW THAT MANY OTHER MEASURES IN TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT ON CO​