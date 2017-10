Sept 28 (Reuters) - Care Property Invest NV:

* AGREEMENT ON THE ACQUISITION OF A RESIDENTIAL CARE CENTRE IN WOLVERTEM (MEISE)

* WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF THE SHARES IN THE COMPANY VSP WOLVERTEM BVBA.

* CONVENTIONAL VALUE OF THIS PROPERTY IS APPROXIMATELY €16 MILLION

* ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED THIS FALL Source text: bit.ly/2ybGNVs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)