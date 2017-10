BRIEF-Care Property Invest announces capital increase amounting to 72.1 million euros​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV:

* ANNOUNCES CAPITAL INCREASE FOR MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF EUR 72.1 MILLION​

* CAPITAL INCREASE TO CONTINUE ITS GROWTH STRATEGY WHILE MAINTAINING AN APPROPRIATE DEBT RATIO OF MAXIMUM 55%‍​

* ISSUE PRICE EUR 16.80 PER NEW SHARE‍​

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD: FROM THURSDAY 12 OCTOBER 2017 UP TO AND INCLUDING MONDAY 23 OCTOBER 2017

* PLACEMENT OF THE SCRIPS WILL, IN PRINCIPLE, TAKE PLACE ON WEDNESDAY 25 OCTOBER 2017

* KBC SECURITIES AND BANK DEGROOF PETERCAM ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS, BELFIUS ACTS AS CO-LEAD MANAGER Source text: bit.ly/2gtJjMw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)