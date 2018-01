Jan 10 (Reuters) - Care Property Invest Nv:

* AWARDED PUBLIC CONTRACT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF GROUP OF ASSISTED LIVING APARTMENTS IN MIDDELKERKE ‍​

* ESTIMATED INVESTMENT VALUE FOR CONSTRUCTION AMOUNTS TO APPROX. €8.2 MILLION‍​

* TO OBTAIN RIGHT OF SUPERFICIES ON LAND FROM OWNER OF THE LAND FOR A TERM OF 32 YRS