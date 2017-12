Dec 29 (Reuters) - CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV:

* ACQUISITION OF A RESIDENTIAL CARE CENTRE AND A GROUP OF ASSISTED LIVING APARTMENTS IN BERCHEM

* CONVENTIONAL VALUE OF THE RESIDENTIAL CARE CENTRE IS APPROXIMATELY €23 MILLION

* CONVENTIONAL VALUE OF GROUP OF ASSISTED LIVING APARTMENTS AMOUNTS TO APPROXIMATELY €7 MILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)