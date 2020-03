BRIEF-Care Property Invest Fy Operating Income Up At 36.0 Million Euros

March 18 (Reuters) - CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV:

* PROPOSAL TO DISTRIBUTE A GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.77 PER SHARE ON THE FULL FISCAL YEAR 2019

* FAIR VALUE PROPERTY PORTFOLIO AT DEC 31, 2019 EUR 644 MILLION VERSUS EUR 521 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OCCUPANCY RATE AT DEC 31, 2019 AT 100% VERSUS 100% AT DEC 31, 2018

* CORONAVIRUS AND ASSOCIATED MEASURES TO CONTROL VIRUS MAY HAVE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF 2020 AND VALUATION OF CERTAIN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

* 2020 OUTLOOK: EXPECTS RENTAL INCOME TO RISE TO EUR 35 MILLION BY THE END OF 2020

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 36.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 27.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2020 OUTLOOK: EXPECTS ALSO AN INCREASE IN ADJUSTED EPRA EARNINGS TO EUR 0.93 P/SH

* ADJUSTED EPRA GAIN € 18,7 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2019 VERSUS € 16,7 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2018

* FY NET RENTAL INCOME EUR 29.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)