Oct 25 (Reuters) - CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV:

* FIRST PHASE OF CAPITAL INCREASE HAS BEEN COMPLETED WITH 67.27% SUBSCRIPTIONS TO NEW SHARES OFFERED ‍​

* LAUNCH OF THE ACCELERATED PRIVATE PLACEMENT ON 25 OCTOBER 2017 TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2i3c6HP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)