BRIEF-Care Property Invest Q1 Operating Income Rises To 10.2 Million Euros

May 14 (Reuters) - Care Property Invest NV:

* AT END-Q1 CO HAS APPROXIMATELY €170 MILLION OF CONFIRMED UNDRAWN CREDIT LINES AND CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT ITS DISPOSAL

* MAINTAINS ITS GUIDANCE ON RENTAL INCOME OF AT LEAST €35 MILLION

* OCCUPANCY RATE AT 100% AT MARCH 31, 2020 VERSUS 100% AT DEC 31, 2019

* GUIDANCE FOR 2020 FY

* END-Q1 FAIR VALUE PROPERTY PORTFOLIO EUR 684 MILLION VERSUS EUR 644 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31

* INTENDS TO PAY A GROSS DIVIDEND OF AT LEAST EUR 0.80 PER SHARE FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* THERE IS NO DOWNWARD REVALUATION ON THE PORTFOLIO OF INVESTMENT PROPERTIES AS A RESULT OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS

* ON 31 MARCH 2020, THE DEBT RATIO OF CARE PROPERTY INVEST WAS 45.85%

* AVAILABLE SPACE UP TO DEBT RATIO OF 60%, WHICH CARE PROPERTY INVEST HAS AGREED UPON IN COVENANTS WITH ITS CREDIT PROVIDERS AS MAXIMUM DEBT RATIO, AMOUNTS TO €217.5 MILLION

* Q1 NET RENTAL INCOME EUR 8.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 10.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET RESULT EUR 5.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)