Dec 4 (Reuters) - Wellcare Health Plans Inc:

* CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA SIGNS VALUE-BASED AGREEMENT WITH EQUALITY HEALTH TO OFFER AN EXPANDED NETWORK AND CULTURALLY COMPETENT SERVICES

* CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA - CO, EQUALITY HEALTH TO OFFER AHCCCS (MEDICAID) MEMBERS NETWORK OF DOCTORS TO DELIVERING INTEGRATED, HOLISTIC SERVICES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: