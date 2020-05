May 14 (Reuters) - CareDx Inc:

* CAREDX AND VERACYTE ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP FOR TRANSPLANT REJECTION TESTING ON NCOUNTER SYSTEM

CAREDX INC - CO WILL BECOME EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE COMMERCIALIZATION PARTNER FOR SOLID ORGAN TRANSPLANT-REJECTION TESTS ON VERACYTE'S DIAGNOSTIC PLATFORM