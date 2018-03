BRIEF-Caredx - Entered Binding Commitment With Perceptive Advisors For Term Loan Of Between $15 Mln And $35 Mln

March 1 (Reuters) - Caredx Inc:

* CAREDX - ENTERED BINDING COMMITMENT WITH PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS FOR A TERM LOAN OF BETWEEN $15 MILLION AND $35 MILLION

* CAREDX INC - NOTIFIED JGB OF CO‘S INTENTION TO PREPAY OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES ISSUED BY CO TO JGB

* CAREDX - PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS TERM LOAN TO HAVE INTEREST RATE OF 10.5%, INTEREST-ONLY PERIOD OF 3 YEARS, MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 2023

* CAREDX INC - UPON REPAYMENT TO JGB, $9.4 MILLION OF CO'S RESTRICTED CASH WILL BECOME AVAILABLE FOR USE