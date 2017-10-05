BRIEF-Caredx entered into an underwriting agreement with Craig-Hallum Capital Group - SEC filing

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Caredx Inc:

* Caredx Inc - on October 4, co entered into an underwriting agreement with Craig-Hallum capital Group LLC - SEC filing

* Caredx Inc - net proceeds from offering are expected to be approximately $15.9 million

* Caredx Inc - underwritten public offering of 4.3 million shares of company’s common stock , offering price is $4.00 per share of common stock

* Caredx Inc - underwriters have agreed to purchase common stock pursuant to underwriting agreement at a price of $3.76 per share