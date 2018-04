April 18 (Reuters) - CareDx Inc:

* CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY - SEC FILING

* CREDIT AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF INITIAL TERM LOAN OF $15 MILLION, WITH SECOND TRANCHE OF $10 MILLION AVAILABLE AT CO’S OPTION

* PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS

* TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023