Feb 11 (Reuters) - CareDx Inc:

* CAREDX’S PATENT RIGHTS UPHELD BY DELAWARE COURT

* CAREDX - COURT RECOMMENDED DENIAL OF NATERA INC.’S & EUROFINS VIRACOR INC.’S MOTIONS TO DISMISS CAREDX’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINTS AGAINST THEM

* CAREDX INC - CAREDX ALLEGES THAT BOTH NATERA'S AND VIRACOR'S ORGAN TRANSPLANT PRODUCTS INFRINGE CAREDX'S PATENT RIGHTS