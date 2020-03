March 23 (Reuters) - Carel Industries SpA:

* UPDATE ON PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES IN ITALY

* CAREL INDUSTRIES SPA - WILL STOP PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES OF ITS PLANTS IN ITALY STARTING FROM 26TH OF MARCH UNTIL 3RD OF APRIL 2020

* CAREL INDUSTRIES SPA - PLANTS OF GROUP ARE LOCATED IN CROATIA, GERMANY, BRAZIL, CHINA AND UNITED STATES, ALL CURRENTLY FULLY OPERATING