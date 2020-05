May 8 (Reuters) - Carel Industries SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 78.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 80.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 7.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS A ONE-DIGIT DROP IN REVENUE IN H1

* IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO INDICATE WITH PRECISION GROUP'S EXPECTATIONS OF RESULTS AT END OF 2020 DUE TO UNCERTAINTY OVER COVID-19 CRISIS TIMING AND IMPACT