April 22 (Reuters) - Caretech Holdings PLC:

* CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC SAYS H1 2020 TRADING IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC SAYS NOT EXPERIENCING ANY SIGNIFICANT IMPACT TO TRADING AT THIS STAGE AND REMAIN ON TRACK TO DELIVER BUSINESS PLAN

* CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC SAYS GROUP CONFIRMS THAT IT IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER A TOTAL OF £5M OF PROFIT BEFORE TAX SYNERGIES IN YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020