Oct 31 (Reuters) - CareTrust REIT Inc-

* CareTrust REIT Inc - ‍acquired three nursing facilities, and provided mortgage financing on a fourth facility, in Southern California​

* CareTrust REIT Inc - ‍total investment for three-facility 528-bed portfolio was approximately $69.0 million​

* CareTrust REIT Inc - ‍acquisition was funded using CareTrust REIT's $400 million unsecured revolving credit facility​