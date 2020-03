March 20 (Reuters) - CareTrust REIT Inc:

* CARETRUST REIT ANNOUNCES $150 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* CARETRUST REIT INC - BOARD AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE OF UP TO $150 MILLION OF ITS OUTSTANDING SHARES OF COMMON STOCK FROM TIME TO TIME PRIOR TO MARCH 31, 2023

* CARETRUST REIT - INTENDS TO FINANCE ANY STOCK REPURCHASES USING AVAILABLE CASH, MAY ALSO USE SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS UNDER $600 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT LINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: