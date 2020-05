May 7 (Reuters) - CareTrust REIT Inc:

* CARETRUST REIT ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.34

* QTRLY NET INCOME OF $19.3 MILLION AND NET INCOME PER DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARE OF $0.20