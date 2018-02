Caretrust Reit Inc:

* CARETRUST REIT EXPANDS INTO MONTANA

* CARETRUST REIT INC - HAS ACQUIRED A 186-BED SKILLED NURSING FACILITY IN BUTTE, MONTANA

* CARETRUST REIT INC - TOTAL INVESTMENT FOR FACILITY WAS APPROXIMATELY $5.8 MILLION, INCLUSIVE OF TRANSACTION COSTS