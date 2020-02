BRIEF-Caretrust REIT Reports Q4 Adjusted Ffo Per Share $0.34

Feb 20 (Reuters) - CareTrust REIT Inc:

* CARETRUST REIT ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.34

* Q4 NET INCOME PER DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARE OF $0.22

* SEES FY 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $0.76 TO $0.78

* SEES 2020 NORMALIZED FFO PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.32 TO $1.34

* SEES 2020 NORMALIZED FAD EARNINGS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.38 TO $1.40

* FY2020 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.40 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.82 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.34 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* “COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET IS WELL-POSITIONED FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH IN 2020” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: