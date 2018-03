March 14 (Reuters) - Cargill:

* ‍CARGILL PROTEIN CENTRALIZES REGIONAL WAREHOUSING TO DALLAS/FORT WORTH AREA​

* CARGILL SAYS ‍CARGILL PROTEIN'S PLAN INCLUDES CONSOLIDATING SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, AND OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA., OPERATIONS INTO REGIONAL HUB​