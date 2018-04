April 11 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc:

* INVESTING $20 MILLION TO EXPAND ITS BIG LAKE, MINN., EGG PROCESSING FACILITY

* EMPLOYMENT AT PLANT IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 16 PERCENT

* CONSTRUCTION BEGINS IN MAY, WITH NEW CAPABILITIES EXPECTED TO BECOME OPERATIONAL IN JANUARY 2019