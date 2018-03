BRIEF-Cargill To Sell Its Grain And Crop Inputs Assets In Ontario To La Coop Fédérée

March 22 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc:

* CARGILL TO SELL ITS GRAIN AND CROP INPUTS ASSETS IN ONTARIO TO LA COOP FÉDÉRÉE

* LA COOP FÉDÉRÉE - SALE COMPRISES 13 GRAIN ASSETS & CROP INPUTS RETAIL ASSETS, CARGILL’S 50 PERCENT SHARE OF SOUTH WEST AG PARTNERS

* LA COOP FÉDÉRÉE - SALE DOES NOT INCLUDE CARGILL EXPORT TERMINAL IN SARNIA, OR AGRESOURCE CROP INPUTS WHOLESALE BUSINESS

* LA COOP FÉDÉRÉE - OTHER CARGILL GRAIN & CROP INPUTS ASSETS IN CANADA, OTHER CARGILL BUSINESSES IN IN CANADA NOT INCLUDED IN SALE AGREEMENT

* LA COOP FÉDÉRÉE - TERMS OF PENDING SALE ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED