March 27 (Reuters) - Cargotec Corp:

* CARGOTEC LOWERS ITS 2020 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AND WITHDRAWS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020, GIVES A NEW GUIDANCE LATER

* CARGOTEC UPDATES ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2020 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC AND RELATED POLITICAL DECISIONS AND ADMINISTRATIVE RESTRICTIONS

* IN CURRENT EXCEPTIONAL SITUATION CO ESTIMATES THAT IT IS NOT ABLE TO GIVE A GUIDANCE FOR YEAR 2020

* CARGOTEC PUBLISHES A NEW GUIDANCE AT A LATER DATE