BRIEF-Cargotec: MacGregor Receives USD 11 Mln Crane Order For General Cargo Ships

June 25 (Reuters) - Cargotec Corp:

* MACGREGOR RECEIVES USD 11 MILLION CRANE ORDER FOR GENERAL CARGO SHIPS

* MACGREGOR RECEIVES USD 11 MILLION CRANE ORDER FOR GENERAL CARGO SHIPS

* ORDER IS BOOKED INTO CARGOTEC’S Q2 2020 ORDER INTAKE

* DELIVERIES PLANNED TO COMMENCE DURING Q2 OF 2021 AND COMPLETED DURING Q4 OF 2021

* MACGREGOR, PART OF CARGOTEC, HAS SECURED AN ORDER TO PROVIDE CARGO HANDLING CRANES FOR FOUR 62,000 DWT GENERAL CARGO SHIPS TO BE BUILT IN ASIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)