FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CarGurus Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02
Sections
Featured
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Special Report
Lead poisoning in America
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Oil is the real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
World
Oil is the real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2017 / 9:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-CarGurus Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - CarGurus Inc:

* CarGurus announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 revenue $83 million versus I/B/E/S view $79.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CarGurus Inc sees FY ‍total revenue $311.3 to $312.3 million​

* CarGurus Inc - sees FY 2017 ‍non-gaap EPS $0.11 to $0.12​

* CarGurus Inc sees Q4 non gaap total revenue $85 to $86 million​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $305.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $81.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $81.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.