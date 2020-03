BRIEF-Cargurus Says Issued Shareholder Letter Regarding Certain Actions Company Is Taking In Response To Covid-19 Outbreak - SEC Filing

March 19 (Reuters) - CarGurus Inc:

* CARGURUS INC SAYS ON MARCH 18 ISSUED SHAREHOLDER LETTER REGARDING CERTAIN ACTIONS COMPANY IS TAKING IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK - SEC FILING

* CARGURUS INC - HAVE DECIDED TO SUSPEND FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE

* CARGURUS INC - MEASURES INCLUDE A 50% RATE REDUCTION ON ALL MARKETPLACE SUBSCRIPTION BILLINGS IN APRIL FOR ALL OF PAYING CUSTOMERS Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2TZDsma Further company coverage: