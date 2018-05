BRIEF-Caribbean Utilities Reports Q1 Earnings Of $0.08/Share on Class A Ordinary Shares

May 1 (Reuters) - Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd:

* CARIBBEAN UTILITIES COMPANY, LTD ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FIRST QUARTER RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31 2018

* CARIBBEAN UTILITIES - SALES FOR Q1 2018 TOTALED 140.4 MILLION KILOWATT HOURS , AN INCREASE OF 3.8 MILLION KWH IN COMPARISON TO 136.6 MILLION KWH FOR Q1 2017

* CARIBBEAN UTILITIES - AFTER ADJUSTMENT FOR DIVIDENDS ON PREFERENCE SHARES OF THE CO ,QTRLY EARNINGS ON CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES WAS $0.08/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: