September 14, 2017 / 10:05 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Carige CFO says confident ECB to approve capital raising by end-Sept.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Banca Carige:

* CEO Paolo Fiorentino says plans to issue subordinated bond for 180 million euros in 2018

* CFO Andrea Soro says debt swap offer will target only junior debt held by institutional investors, there is one subordinated bond held by retail investors which is not included at present

* CFO says will give update on possibility of returning to pay a dividend over plan period after extraordinary operations scheduled this year

* CFO says confident ECB will authorise debt conversion offer and share issue by Sept. 28 shareholder meeting Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

