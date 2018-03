BRIEF-Carige investor Mincione says may raise stake to 9.9 pct - paper

March 23 (Reuters) - Banca Carige investor Raffaele Mincione tells Il Sole 24 Ore daily in an interview:

* DOES NOT RULE RAISING CURRENT 5.4 PERCENT STAKE IN BANK TO 9.9 PERCENT IN NEAR FUTURE

* TOLD BANK’S CHAIRMAN CURRENT BOARD NO LONGER REPRESENTS SHAREHOLDER BASE BUT WOULD ONLY ASK FOR BOARD RENEWAL “IF AND WHEN READY”

* WOULD LIKE BANK TO MERGE WITH MID-SIZED RIVAL AND NOT BE “SWALLOWED” BY BIG BANKING GROUP

* WILL LOOK TO TALK TO OTHER SHAREHOLDERS WHO SHARE HIS VIEW, GABRIELE VOLPI’S 9 PCT STAKE IN CARIGE MAY TURN OUT TO BE CRUCIAL FOR BANK’S FUTURE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)